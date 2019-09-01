RICHARDSON Charles H. September 6, 1938 June 8, 2019 Charles H. (Rick) Richardson, 80, of Hackett, Ark., passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019 in Florida. He was born on September 6, 1938 to Oval and Rachel. He is survived by his siblings, Virginia and Peggy Richardson, Ann McCoy, and Kenneth and Jerry Richardson; his children, Timothy and Michael Richardson, and step children John and James Skipper; daughters-in-law, Maria Richardson and Laurie Skipper, and grandchildren, Charlie, Jerry, Christopher, Matthew, Austin, Collin and Paige and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wives, Dorothy Ray Richardson and Joan McCown Skipper Richardson and his siblings, Juanita Thompson, Barbara Been, James, Dale and Joe Richardson. Celebration of Life with Military Honors was held Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Hackett, Ark. A Graveside Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the Westview Cemetery, 723 E Roanoke St, Blacksburg, Va. with the Reverend Shirley M. Larson officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the McCoy Funeral Home in Blacksburg, Va. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to a Parkinson's Association.

