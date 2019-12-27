December 22, 2019 Samara J. "Sallie" Richards, 80, of Mt. Laurel, N.J. (formerly of Roanoke) passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Sallie was an active member and served in various capacities at First Presbyterian Church in Roanoke. She was preceded in death by her husband, Will Richards. Her survivors include son, Eric Rupert and his wife, Sharon, of Duluth, Ga.; daughter, Amy Cirineo and her husband, Tony, of Sicklerville, N.J.; and grandchildren, Sarah and Mark Rupert, Erica, Mark and Danny Cirineo. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 (www.alz.org). Interment will be held for family and relatives only at Berlin Cemetery in Berlin, N.J. Arrangements by Egizi Funeral Home, 856-227-9500.
Richards, Samara J.
