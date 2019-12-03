December 1, 2019 James Adrian Richards, 92, of Salem, Va., passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at his home. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 5 until 7 p.m. at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem. Funeral services to honor James life will be conducted on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Entombment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem where military rights will be rendered.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.