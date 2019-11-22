June 21, 1927 November 19, 2019 Irvin June Richards, 92, of Roanoke, Va., and Audubon, Pa., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. He was preceded in death by eldest son, Kevin Richards; his parents, Walter Baynes and Annie (Prillaman) Richards of Floyd, Va.; and brother, Ammon Richards of Salem, Va. Irvin is survived by his spouse of 71 years, Cynthia Elizabeth (Fitzpatrick) Richards; son, Mark Richards and his spouse, Donna of Harleysville, Pa.; grandchildren, Mark Jason Richards, Jesse Michael Richards, and Francesca Marie Richards, all of Harleysville, Pa.; and brother, Robert Richards of Floyd, Va. He was born in Floyd, Va., on June 21, 1927, settled his family in Northeast Roanoke in 1953 moving to Audubon in 2014. Irvin retired with 20+ years as a yard conductor and brakeman at Norfolk and Southern in the Roanoke yards. Irvin and Elizabeth were avid Square Dancers having performed at the White House. Prior to moving to Pennsylvania, they were members of Shenandoah Baptist Church. A Funeral Service celebrating Irvin's life will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel with the Rev. Robert Alderman officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.oakeys.com.
