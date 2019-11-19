RICHARDS, Eloise Griffith January 23, 1938 - November 17, 2019 Eloise Griffith (Tootsie) Richards, 81, of Roanoke, Va., peacefully passed away in her sleep on Sunday, November 17, 2019. She was born on January 23, 1938, to Albert "Johnny" and Evelyn Griffith. In addition to her parents, Tootsie was predeceased by the love of her life, her husband, Charles "Ed" Richards. She was a lifetime Roanoker. Tootsie worked for 37 years as a bus driver for Roanoke County Schools. Born with the gift of conversation, she never met a stranger. Tootsie will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by three children, Lewis and his wife, Kim, Vicky and her husband, Kevin Hudgins, and Charles and his partner, David-Charles Campbell. Tootsie was blessed with four grandchildren whom she treasured, Melissa Williams (Shaun), Aaron Hudgins, Harrison Richards and Hunter Richards (Ashton). Also surviving are her brother, Carlton "Collie" Griffith and his wife, Nancy; three sisters-in-law, Lou Emma Richards, Betty Richards and Reba Camp; and numerous wonderful nieces and nephews. A special thank you to the staff of South Roanoke Nursing Home for their excellent care. Thank you also to the many friends who wrote, phoned or came by to visit and offer encouragement. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel. A celebration of Tootsie's life will follow. In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to make contributions to a charity of their choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
