August 29, 1935 September 28, 2019 William Claude Rice, 84, of Blue Ridge, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 28, 2019. He was born on August 29, 1935, to the late Claude and Faye Rice in Madison County, N.C. William was a United States Air Force veteran of the Korean War. He retired from Greyhound Bus Lines with 32 years of service. He was preceded in death by his wife, Christine L. Rice; son, Stephen Rice; and brother and sister-in-law, Frederick and Ruth Rice. William is survived by his children, Belinda Looney and husband, David, Rondol Rice and wife, Connie, Phyllis Booth and husband, David, and Teresa Wainwright and husband, Roy; grandchildren, Wayne Looney, Jason Bryant, Shannon Booth, Scott Gish, Daniel Booth, Symantha Hennlein, Katie Booth, Steve Sanderson, Leah Raintree and Samantha Craig; great-grandchildren, Madison Booth, Layla Dooley, Emmie Adams and Grayson Craig; sister, Carole Slusser and husband, Wilber; in-laws, Randal and Josephine Lovern, Roderick Elliott, C.W. Price, Nancy and Larry Thompson, and Eddie and Connie Lovern; and also many extended family and friends. A Graveside Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Christiansburg with Pastor Beauford Rice officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Oakey's East Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

