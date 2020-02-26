February 24, 2020 Ruby Spencer Rice, 81, of Christiansburg, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Horne Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Craig Reed officiating. Entombment to follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Please visit hornefuneralservice.com.

To send flowers to the family of Ruby Rice, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 27
Visitation
Thursday, February 27, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Horne Funeral Home
1300 N. Franklin St.
Christiansburg, VA 24073
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Ruby's Visitation begins.
Feb 28
Funeral Service
Friday, February 28, 2020
1:00PM
Horne Funeral Home Chapel
1300 N. Franklin Street
Christiansburg, VA 24073
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Ruby's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.