February 1, 1945 April 15, 2020 Paul Thomas Ribelin, 75, of Vinton, Va., passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. He was born in Caswell County, N.C. on February 1, 1945 to the late George O. and Fannie Ribelin. Surviving to cherish his memory is his wife of 55 years, Charles Anna "Charlie" Ribelin; children, Paul "Chip" Ribelin Jr. (Susan), Robert Ribelin (Kim), and Bryan Ribelin (friend, Rachel); grandchildren, Josh, Alex, Ethan, Calvin and Dylan; brothers, William and Willard Ribelin; and many nieces and nephews. Paul worked at Burlington Industries for 33 years. He loved fishing and golfing. Paul had a passion for helping others. He went with youth on Appalachian Service Project trips from Thrasher Memorial United Methodist Church, three mission trips to Alaska and one mission trip to Haiti. Paul was the team leader for the yard maintenance at Thrasher Memorial UMC for many years. His favorite mission was growing tomatoes for friends and neighbors. He also enjoyed being a Scout Leader. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date when circumstances allow. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

