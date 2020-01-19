January 15, 2020 Bess Jones Rhodes-Salem, 82, of Roanoke, Va., passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. Entombment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the Chaplain's Fund at Brandon Oaks Life Plan Community in Roanoke, Va. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
