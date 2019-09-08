RHODES James Douglas February 8, 1949 August 11, 2019 James Douglas Rhodes, 70, of Duck, N.C., formerly from Roanoke, Va., died Sunday, August 11, 2019. Born in Rockbridge County, Va. on February 8, 1949, he was the son of the late Calvin and Ethel Rhodes. A veteran of the United States Army, James served his country honorably during the Vietnam War. He later retired after 33 years of service as a welder for Norfolk and Southern. James is survived by his wife, Sandra Johnson Rhodes; daughter, Alisha Zimmerman and husband Mark of Vinton, Va.; and two brothers, Leonard Malcolm Rhodes and Ronald Rhodes; his beloved dog, Molly who never left his side; and many special friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Janice Donald. A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Harvest Ministries, with a visitation one-hour prior. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in his memory to Harvest Ministries, 909 Blue Ridge Blvd, Roanoke, Va. 24012.

