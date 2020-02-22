February 28, 1972 February 20, 2020 Jeanette Lynn Webb Rhile, age 47, of Advance, N.C., and formerly of Pulaski, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at her home. Born on February 28, 1972, in Radford she was the daughter of Robert "Bob" Webb and Janet Surratt Webb. Jeanette was a 1993 Graduate of Virginia Tech. She was a product manager for Hanes Brands, Inc. She is survived by her husband, Mark Joseph Rhile of Advance, N.C.; children, Howard, Samuel, James and Delaney Rhile of Advance, N.C.; parents, Robert and Janet Surratt Webb of Pulaski; brother, Keith and Lisa Webb of Draper. Funeral services will be held on 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at the Pulaski Primitive Baptist (4950 Newbern, Road, Pulaski) with Elder Don Singleton officiating. Interment will follow at the Webb Family Cemetery, Allisonia. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Monday evening, February 24, 2020, at the Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski. Jeanette asked that memorials in her honor be sent to www.inheritanceofhope.org / PO Box 90, Pisgah Forest, NC 28768, (914) 213 8435, and www.lesliesweek.org / PO Box 5856, Annapolis MD, 21403 (410) 263 5233. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
1631 Bobwhite Boulevard
Pulaski, VA 24301
2:00PM
4950 Newbern Road
Pulaski, VA 24301
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Norfolk Southern to cut operations in Roanoke
-
CASEY: Not exactly 'Last Call at Mac and Bob's'
-
Drug trial stemming from record fentanyl seizure gets underway in Roanoke
-
Sen. John Edwards, 3 other Democrats join 6 Republicans to stop assault weapons bill for this year
-
An orphaned bear cub in Virginia was rescued after a dog gently carried it home
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.