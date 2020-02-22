February 28, 1972 February 20, 2020 Jeanette Lynn Webb Rhile, age 47, of Advance, N.C., and formerly of Pulaski, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at her home. Born on February 28, 1972, in Radford she was the daughter of Robert "Bob" Webb and Janet Surratt Webb. Jeanette was a 1993 Graduate of Virginia Tech. She was a product manager for Hanes Brands, Inc. She is survived by her husband, Mark Joseph Rhile of Advance, N.C.; children, Howard, Samuel, James and Delaney Rhile of Advance, N.C.; parents, Robert and Janet Surratt Webb of Pulaski; brother, Keith and Lisa Webb of Draper. Funeral services will be held on 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at the Pulaski Primitive Baptist (4950 Newbern, Road, Pulaski) with Elder Don Singleton officiating. Interment will follow at the Webb Family Cemetery, Allisonia. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Monday evening, February 24, 2020, at the Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski. Jeanette asked that memorials in her honor be sent to www.inheritanceofhope.org / PO Box 90, Pisgah Forest, NC 28768, (914) 213 8435, and www.lesliesweek.org / PO Box 5856, Annapolis MD, 21403 (410) 263 5233. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

