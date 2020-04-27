March 29, 1931-April 24, 2020 Verna White Reynolds, age 89, of Whitethorne, Va., died Friday, April 24, 2020. She was born in Montgomery County, Va. on March 29, 1931, to the late Ashby H. White and Vera K. White. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter "Johnson" Reynolds, and by their son, Richard M. Reynolds. She was a homemaker for their 65 years of marriage, during which she and Johnson raised their four children. She was a longtime member of Shiloh Lutheran Church. She is survived by sons, David J. Reynolds and special friend, Pat Akers, Robert K. Reynolds and wife, Leanne R.P. Reynolds; daughter, Ann Marie Paulson and husband, W. Martin Paulson; daughter-in-law, Melonie Reynolds; grandchildren, Alice R. Duty and husband, Aaron, Chelsea R. Saville-Reynolds, Carly L. Dove and husband, Brandon, S. Logan Saville-Reynolds and wife, Brianna, Brigitta C. Paulson, Marta M. Paulson, Louisa M. Paulson, and Sarah Reynolds; great-grandchild, Wyatt D. Saville-Reynolds; nephew, Thomas R. Quinn and wife, Caroline and their sons, Daniel and David; very special caregivers, Alisha Caldwell, Amber Koch, Sarah Atkinson. Graveside services will be conducted on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Harless Cemetery, Longshop, Va., with interment following. Vicar Bryan Katz will be officiating. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.
