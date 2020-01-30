January 27, 2020 Roman Tare Reynolds 6 years of age passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Pilgrim Baptist Church. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Interment will be held at Williams Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Reynolds, Roman Tare
