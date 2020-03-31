January 8, 1949 March 27, 2020 Michael David Reynolds, 71, of Salem, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, in the company of his loving family and cherished furry buddy, Genevieve. Left to cherish the memory are his loving wife, Elizabeth Reynolds "Liz"; and son, Eric Reynolds. Mike's love for music and sharing that love was always a big part of his life. Whether it was with his bandmates, his friends, or his family. His eye for detail was apparent in all parts of his work. His affinity for cooking is something that we all got to enjoy with Mike. Mike's love of film and photography were always unmatched. He would want us to live life to the fullest and learn something along the way. A private family graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Sherwood Memorial Park. A celebration of Mike's life will be held on a later date. Online condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website at, www.johnmoakey.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Reynolds as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.