Reynolds Lottie Francisco Witt January 7, 1926 January 25, 2020 Lottie Francisco Witt Reynolds, 94, of Salem, went home to be with the Lord on January 25, 2020. The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 28, 2020, from 5 until 8 p.m. at John M. Oakey and Son, Salem. Funeral services will be conducted, Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the chapel of John M. Oakey and Son. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lottie's name, may be made to New Creation Ministries, C/O Building Fund, 202 East 3rd St., Salem, VA 24153.
