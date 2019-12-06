REYNOLDS James Madison September 4, 1944 December 4, 2019 James Madison (Mat) Reynolds, 75, of Pulaski, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital, Pulaski. Born September 4, 1944 in Hillsville, Va., he was the son of the late James Edgar Reynolds and Gladys Bunn Reynolds. His sister, Norma Puckett and nephew, Kenneth Puckett also preceded him in death. James was a veteran of the United States Army and was retired from the RAAP with 38 years of service. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Beverly Sutphin Reynolds of Pulaski; son, Scott (Sherry) Reynolds of Check, Va.; grandchildren, Katrina Reynolds, Joseph (Shyan) Reynolds; great grandchildren, Austin, Keith, Katie and Joseph Jr.; brother, Elmo (Betty) Reynolds of Hillsville; sister, Inez (Bill) Snoddy of Richmond; many nieces; nephews and cousins. Memorial services will be held 6 p.m. Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with the Rev. Johnny Howlett officiating. The family will receive friends one hour before service time Monday at the Funeral Home. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.
