REYNOLDS Jack September 27, 2019 Jack Reynolds, 82, of Copper Hill, entered his heavenly home on Friday, September 27, 2019. He was a member of Copper Hill Church of the Brethren. Jack retired from G.E. Co. after 41 years of service. He loved the country and working on his small farm. Jack was preceded by his parents, Cabell and Mary Reynolds; and his son, Tim. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Brenda Smith Reynolds; twin brother, Jim; children, Rick, Robin, Andy (Elizabeth); and daughter-in-law, Ann; grandchildren, Logan (Brittany), Nicole Gunn (Bradley), Zack, and Nathan; six great-grandchildren; along with numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be Monday, September 30, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Gardner Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Restvale cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Gardner Funeral Home from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his loving memory to the Floyd County Rescue Squad, 452 Floyd Hwy N. Floyd, VA 24091 Online condolences may be made http://gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com or on Facebook @gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.

