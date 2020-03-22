September 27, 1953 March 19, 2020 Dennis Allen Reynolds, 66, of Wytheville, Va., passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020. He was born on September 27, 1953. Dennis was the son of the late Charles and Violet Reynolds of Hillsville, Va. Dennis was a loving husband, a wonderful father, and a proud grandfather. Dennis was a man of many talents. In his free time, he enjoyed all forms of art including creating beautiful drawings and paintings and funny cartoons. He was also a gifted musician who loved playing his guitar with friends. In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by his brother, Charles (Bert) Reynolds, his sister Patsy Kent, and brother, Roger Reynolds. Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Hope Williams Reynolds; two daughters, Sarah Leonard; and granddaughter, Sydney Leonard of Wytheville, Va., and Miranda and R.J. Valentino of Charlotte, N.C.; his brother, George T. and Marianne Reynolds of Huber Heights, Ohio; his sister, Sophia and Gene Haas of Concord, N.C.; his sister-in-law, Carolyn Reynolds of Newport News, Va.; brother-in-law, Donald Kent of Williamsburg, Va.; and sister-in-law, Patricia Williams of Johnson City, Tenn. He had numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Dennis loved animals of all shapes and sizes. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in his memory to the Wythe County Humane Society. A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Reynolds family.

To plant a tree in memory of Dennis Reynolds as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.