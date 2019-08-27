REYNOLDS Clefard D. August 22, 2019 Clefard (Clef) D. Reynolds, of Lexington, died at his home on August 22, 2019. A memorial service will be conducted at Collierstown Presbyterian Church Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers it is suggested that donations be given to the Collierstown Presbyterian Church or Rockbridge Area Hospice.

