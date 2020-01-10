Brenda S. Reynard, 73, of Salem, Va., passed away on January 4, 2020. Brenda is survived by her husband, William C. Reynard; children and grandchildren. No services are planned at this time. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.
