February 19, 1949 - March 5, 2020 Charles Edward "Ed" Rexrode, 71, of Roanoke, Virginia, was greeted by his Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Ed enjoyed fast-pitch softball, bass fishing, and all things related to steam locomotives. He adored his family and always offered a helping hand or his wealth of knowledge to others. He was preceded in death by his "Granddaddy", Thomas J. Smith; and his mother, Jean Rexrode. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Gina Rexrode; children and grandchildren, Kevin, Steven and wife, Sharon (Thomas and Audrey), and Sara (Ella, Callie and Wesley); many close friends; loving aunt, Rita; former son-in-law, Michael; and loving pet, Sagira Rose. Family visitation will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Grandin Court Baptist Church from 12 until 2 p.m. with service immediately following. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Grandin Court Baptist's Ministry Activities Center. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

