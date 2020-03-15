February 13, 2020 Elizabeth "Betsy" Powers Reisinger, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 13, 2020, after suffering a brain hemorrhage. Mother to three, grandmother to two, sister of two and daughter of two, Elizabeth was a loving and devoted wife to Steve Reisinger for 58 years. Survivors include her husband, Steve Reisinger; daughters and son-in-law, Laura Reisinger and Hassan Houmani of Sealy, Texas, Stephanie Kidwell of Christiansburg, Va.; son and daughter-in-law, Spencer Reisinger and Sunee Claud of Arlington, Va.; grandchildren, Satya and Spencer Resinger; brother, David Powers of Hattiesburg, Miss. Her ashes will be spread at a location of her choosing at a later date.

