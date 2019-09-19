REIGHLEY JR., Fenton James September 17, 2019 Fenton James Reighley Jr. (Jim) died in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the age of 88. The oldest son of Fenton and Katherine Reighley, Jim was born in Columbus, Ohio. He attended Ohio State and the University of Arizona, ultimately completing his BA at the University of Maryland, before going on to receive his Master's Degree in Computer Science from Strayer University. An early advocate in the nascent field of computers, Jim worked in both hardware and software engineering for Unisys; in later life, he was an enrolled agent, for H+R Block and others, for 19 years. A veteran of the Army and Air Force, Jim served overseas in Germany, and was active in Civil Air Patrol in Northern Virginia. Jim and his wife, Carolyn Tucker Reighley, married on July 11, 1959, and celebrated their 60th anniversary together this summer. Jim's hobbies including reading, genealogy, and solving puzzles of all kinds. He was fond of classical music – J.S. Bach was a particular favorite – and sang in countless community and church choirs, including at St. John's Episcopal Church, where he was a faithful parishioner for 25 years. A loving husband and devoted father, Jim is survived by his wife Carolyn, his sons Kurt and Todd; their spouses, Mark and Kasey, his granddaughter Madelyn Carol Marie, and his brothers Robert, Douglas, and Russell, as well as six nieces, one nephew, and myriad distant relatives uncovered in his genealogical studies. A memorial will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at St. John's in downtown Roanoke. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations in Jim's memory to St. John's Episcopal Church, 1 Mountain Ave SW, P.O. Box 257, Roanoke, Va. 24016 or online at https://www.stjohnsroanoke.org/give.

