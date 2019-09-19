REIGHLEY JR., Fenton James September 17, 2019 Fenton James Reighley Jr. (Jim) died in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the age of 88. The oldest son of Fenton and Katherine Reighley, Jim was born in Columbus, Ohio. He attended Ohio State and the University of Arizona, ultimately completing his BA at the University of Maryland, before going on to receive his Master's Degree in Computer Science from Strayer University. An early advocate in the nascent field of computers, Jim worked in both hardware and software engineering for Unisys; in later life, he was an enrolled agent, for H+R Block and others, for 19 years. A veteran of the Army and Air Force, Jim served overseas in Germany, and was active in Civil Air Patrol in Northern Virginia. Jim and his wife, Carolyn Tucker Reighley, married on July 11, 1959, and celebrated their 60th anniversary together this summer. Jim's hobbies including reading, genealogy, and solving puzzles of all kinds. He was fond of classical music – J.S. Bach was a particular favorite – and sang in countless community and church choirs, including at St. John's Episcopal Church, where he was a faithful parishioner for 25 years. A loving husband and devoted father, Jim is survived by his wife Carolyn, his sons Kurt and Todd; their spouses, Mark and Kasey, his granddaughter Madelyn Carol Marie, and his brothers Robert, Douglas, and Russell, as well as six nieces, one nephew, and myriad distant relatives uncovered in his genealogical studies. A memorial will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at St. John's in downtown Roanoke. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations in Jim's memory to St. John's Episcopal Church, 1 Mountain Ave SW, P.O. Box 257, Roanoke, Va. 24016 or online at https://www.stjohnsroanoke.org/give.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Falwell won't 'turn the other cheek' on media reports; student protest planned at Liberty University
-
Virginia Tech hires former Minnesota coach Jerry Kill as special assistant to the head coach
-
Victim in Roanoke County crash recalled as humble engineer
-
A Florida man had been missing for 22 years. Here's how Google Earth helped solve the mystery.
-
Virginia Tech football: Hokies recover from first-half woes, top Furman
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.