April 19, 2020 Nora Francisco Blevins Reid, 88, of Salem, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Nora was preceded in death by her parents, William and Florence Francisco; her husband, Marvin Blevins and William (Bill) Reid; sons, Ronnie Blevins, Michael Blevins; stepson, Les Reid; four sisters, Nella, Joyce, Bessie, Lucille; and three brothers, Lewis, Kenneth and Roy. Her surviving family includes son, Danny Blevins and wife, Amy; stepdaughter, Becky Showalter; stepsons, David Reid, Dalton (Jackie) Reid; brothers, Larry (Elizabeth) Francisco, Russell (Gaye) Francisco; brother-in-law, Robert "Gail" Blevins; sisters-in-law, Wanda Blevins, Clara Blevins, Helen (Marshall) Graves, Joyce Blevins; seven grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; and lots of nieces and nephews. Nora will be greatly missed by her many close friends at Ridgecrest and Knollwood of Richfield Living Community. Due to the current social gathering restrictions, a memorial service will be conducted at a later date at her beloved church, Seneca Baptist Church, Elliston, Va., with Pastor John Collins officiating.

