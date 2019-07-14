REID, Carolyn Stoner March 6, 1946 - July 11, 2019 Carolyn Stoner Reid, 73, of Natural Bridge Station, died Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Stonewall Jackson Hospital. Born March 6, 1946 in Rockbridge County, a daughter of the late David Hughes Stoner Sr. and Edith Virginia Watkins Stoner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Donald "Duck" Reid; brother; Hilbert W. Johnson; and sister Charlene Stoner. Carolyn was a member of the Natural Bridge Christian Fellowship Church and retired as an accountant with Natural Bridge. Surviving are her children, Pamela Reid Camden and husband Shannon of Glasgow, Brian Reid and wife Shannon of Buchanan; sisters, Catherine S. Miller, Betty S. Austin; brothers, Randolph Johnson, David H. Stoner Jr.; and five grandchildren, Chase, Tracey, Chelsea, Zoe and Ryan. Also surviving are a host of nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be 6 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 at Harrison Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David Bain officiating. Family will receive friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Natural Bridge Christian Fellowship Church, 21 Gilmore Mill Road, Natural Bridge Station, VA 24579. Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, VA.

