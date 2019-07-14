REID, Carolyn Stoner March 6, 1946 - July 11, 2019 Carolyn Stoner Reid, 73, of Natural Bridge Station, died Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Stonewall Jackson Hospital. Born March 6, 1946 in Rockbridge County, a daughter of the late David Hughes Stoner Sr. and Edith Virginia Watkins Stoner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Donald "Duck" Reid; brother; Hilbert W. Johnson; and sister Charlene Stoner. Carolyn was a member of the Natural Bridge Christian Fellowship Church and retired as an accountant with Natural Bridge. Surviving are her children, Pamela Reid Camden and husband Shannon of Glasgow, Brian Reid and wife Shannon of Buchanan; sisters, Catherine S. Miller, Betty S. Austin; brothers, Randolph Johnson, David H. Stoner Jr.; and five grandchildren, Chase, Tracey, Chelsea, Zoe and Ryan. Also surviving are a host of nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be 6 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 at Harrison Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David Bain officiating. Family will receive friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Natural Bridge Christian Fellowship Church, 21 Gilmore Mill Road, Natural Bridge Station, VA 24579. Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, VA.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Testimony: Facebook post, storm of texts spurred fatal Pulaski Co. stabbing
-
Virginia Tech report: Stay away from bad frats
-
3-year-old's body found in New River, mother charged
-
Judge certifies murder charge against Roanoke man accused of shooting 16-year-old
-
Covington man pleads guilty to attempted capital murder in Botetourt County
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
We are looking for an Official, behind the scenes, Matilda like reporter and photographer fo…
Do you have a bunch of great photos from your trips to the lake tucked away? Share your memo…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.