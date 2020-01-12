December 30, 1928 January 10, 2020 Garland Lynwood Reese, age 91, of Salem, Virginia, passed away on January 10, 2020, after a long and fulfilling life. Garland was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Lacy Reese and Lena Phlegar Reese; his brother, Charles Dewitt Reese; and infant daughter, Janet Louise Reese. Left to cherish his memory is his devoted and loving wife of 69 years, Charlotte Moore Reese; sons, Wayne Lynwood Reese and his wife, Linda, and Steven Dewey Reese and his wife, Deborah; grandchildren, Michael Wayne Reese, Dana Reese Miller and her husband, James, Laura Reese Armentrout and her husband, Cabot, and Allison Reese: his loving sister, Marcheta Reese Franklin; special sister-in-law, Claudine Willis Reese; Charlotte's very special aunt, Wilma Moran Sowers, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Bob Cole and George Winter, Garland's very good friends. Garland served in the Virginia National Guard at a young age. He went into business with his brother Charles "Dewitt" Reese and they founded Reese Radio and TV service on West Main Street for many years. Garland loved motorcycles and rode most of his life. He also loved spending time with his family and he enjoyed camping. In later life he worked at Mechanical Development in Salem and made many friends there. Garland had a curiosity to learn how everything works and he was very talented at fixing just about anything. A graveside service will be conducted by Garland's nephew, the Rev. Charles E. Reese from Greenville, Tennessee, on Monday, January 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Sherwood cemetery in Salem, Va.
