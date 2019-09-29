REES Jeanette Murray August 17, 1926 September 25, 2019 Jeanette Murray Rees, last residing in Blacksburg, Va., and born August 17, 1926, in West Hempstead, N.Y., passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at the Hillview Health & Rehabilitation skilled nursing facility in Elizabethton, Tenn., and went to be with her Lord. She was preceded in death by her husband, Maj/Rev Harris Linton Rees; an adult son, Linton Stephen Rees; her parents, Roy F. and Katrine Nilsen Murray; and her older sister, Bertha Elizabeth Lane. She is survived by two sons, Loren Paul and Timothy Dale Rees; two daughters-in-law, Rebecca and Grace; six grandchildren, Christopher and wife, Rachel Rees; Matthew and wife, Laura Rees; April Joy Rees; Alyssa Ann Rees; Michael David Rees; Rachel Elizabeth Rees; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She is also affectionately remembered by two who called her "Grandma Jeanette", James Toluse Ampitan of Nigeria, and Haiyang Zhu of Va. Jeanette enjoyed a full and meaningful 93 years, largely lived for others. She was a missionary with her husband to Nigeria, W. Africa, working in partnership with beloved Yoruba friends. Upon returning home, she immersed herself in family life and church ministries, and faithfully served in-her-home as an adult caregiver for years to her son, Linton; her husband, Harris; her aunt and uncle; and her mother-in-law and her father-in-law. In retirement years, she was a member of and enjoyed dear friendships within church senior groups, and led a Bible study at Warm Hearth Village, Blacksburg, Va. She is fondly remembered for her exceptional hospitality and signature recipes, for her sweet and non-complaining spirit, and by individuals all over the world for her daily prayers for them over her entire lifetime. She would also want us to express her and our thankfulness for her caregivers, Erma Whitlock and Teresa Taylor; the medical team at Lewis Gale Hospital Montgomery; The Villa Rehab at Heritage Hall; and Hillview Health & Rehabilitation. A burial service will be held Monday, September 30, 2019 for the family at Mountain Home National Cemetery. A full memorial service will be held at Johnson City Alliance Church in Johnson City, Tenn., with the date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your choice of Alzheimer's Association (alz.org), the ALS Association (www.alsa.org), Prison Fellowship (www.prisonfellowship.org), or Samaritan's Purse (www.samaritanspurse.org). This obituary was lovingly written by the Rees family. Memories and condolences can be shared with the Rees family at www.tetrickfunealhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services is honored to serve the Rees family. 3001 Peoples St. Johnosn City, Tenn. 327604. (423)610-7171
