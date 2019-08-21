REED William Lindsey November 3, 1955 August 18, 2019 William Lindsey Reed, 63, has gone to be with our lord Sunday, August 18, 2019. He was born November 3, 1955 in Roanoke, Va. and was a lifelong resident of Vinton and Mount Pleasant. He was well known for his excavating skills having participated in countless development projects around the Roanoke Valley area both residential and commercial properties throughout his life. He was predeceased by his parents, Garfield and Dean Reed and brother, Jerry Craighead. Surviving family includes a sister, Janet Farmer; nephew, Al Robinette and wife, Kelly Robinette; niece, Barbara Murphy and husband, Billy; great nieces, Heather Robinette, Ashleigh Murphy; great-great niece, Aurora Swain, and close personal friends, David Anderson and Jerry Overstreet. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday August 22, 2019 at Lotz Funeral Home in Vinton. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Reed Family Cemetery at 5286 Truman Hill Rd, Hardy. Flowers may be sent to Lotz Funeral Home, 305 E. Washington Ave. Vinton, Va. 24179. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com
