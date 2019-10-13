August 6, 1923 October 11, 2019 Wallace Vernon Reed, 96, of Vinton, Va., passed away peacefully on Friday, October 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Irene W. Reed. His wife passed on May 30, 2017. Wallace and Irene were married on March 15, 1952. In addition to his wife, he was also preceded in death by his parents, Jacob ad Celestie Reed; and five sisters. Surviving are his children, Vickie Martines (David), Brad Reed (Judy) and Susan Reed; three grandchildren, Eric, Ashleigh and Emily; and one great-granddaughter, Alexis. He was a United States Naval veteran serving in World War II. Wallace enlisted at 19 in October of 1942 and continued his service until the end of the war. He was a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service and retired with more than 30 years of service. Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Pastor Alan Clark officiating. Interment will follow at Rest Vale Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

