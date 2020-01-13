January 11, 2020 Wallace Eugene "Gene" Reed, 92, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Camden and Nellie Reed. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 64 years, Alva M. Reed; his daughter, Patricia Thomas (Dwayne); son, Michael Reed; grandson, J.W. Abbott Jr. (Alyne); great-grandson, Noah Abbott; great-granddaughter, Paisley Abbott; brothers, Earl Reed (Shirley), Glenn Reed (Jeanette), Jimmy Reed (Betty) and Owen Reed (Judy); and sisters, Shirley Pinson and Nancy Flowers (Dickie). Gene was a member of Colonial Baptist Church and served as Treasurer and Deacon for 58 years. He served proudly in the United States Army and the U.S. Navy and was a retired accountant. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Oakey's East Chapel with interment to follow at Old Dominion Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at the funeral home. The family requests memorials be made to Colonial Baptist Church in Blue Ridge, Va. or to Amedisys Hospice. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
