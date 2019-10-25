October 23, 2019 Shirley Ferguson Reed, 82, of Hardy, Va., passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Shirley was a bus driver for Roanoke County Schools for 25 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Major N. Reed; son, Gary Lynn Richards; parents, Clyde and Halloween Ferguson; nine brothers; and one sister. Shirley is survived by her daughter, Lois R. Hunt; son, Darrell D. Richards; stepdaughter, Linda R. Conyers; granddaughter, Penny L. Hunt (Shawn); stepgranddaughters, Christina and Victoria; two stepgreat-grandchildren; sister, Berneice Carter; brothers and sisters-in-law, Wallace and Judy Ferguson, Walter and Sylvia Ferguson, Wayne and Ann Ferguson, Gary and Jackie Ferguson, Edith Ferguson, and Paula Ferguson; several nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Glada Luckadoo, Barbara and Dallas Farmer, Harvie and Amy Reed, Denton and April Reed, and Peggy Reed; and special friend, Mavis Thompson. A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel with Bishop David Nawrocki conducting. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

