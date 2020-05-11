Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON EDT MONDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...FOR THE WIND ADVISORY, WEST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS AROUND 45 MPH ARE EXPECTED. FOR THE FREEZE WATCH, SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 27 ARE POSSIBLE. * WHERE...IN VIRGINIA, GRAYSON, CARROLL, FLOYD AND ROANOKE COUNTIES. IN NORTH CAROLINA, ASHE, ALLEGHANY NC AND WATAUGA COUNTIES. * WHEN...FOR THE WIND ADVISORY, FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON EDT MONDAY. FOR THE FREEZE WATCH, FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS CAN KILL OR DAMAGE CROPS AS WELL AS OTHER SENSITIVE, YOUNG, AND TENDER VEGETATION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. STRONG CROSS WINDS CAN BE EXPECTED ON SOUTH- NORTH ORIENTED ROADWAYS, ESPECIALLY AT THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. TAKE STEPS AGAIN TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS AND VEGETATION FROM MORE COLD, SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY MORNING. &&