May 9, 2020 Owen Warren "O.W." Reed, 80, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 9, 2020. O.W. is the husband of Judith S. Reed and the father of Carol McGuire, Mark Reed, and Julie Pietrzyk and was also retired from General Electric. A graveside funeral service will be held at noon on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Evergreen Burial Park with social distancing guidelines observed. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Owen Reed as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.