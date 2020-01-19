September 22, 1934 January 16, 2020 Nancy Lee Lahman Reed, 85, of Christiansburg, Va., passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020. She was born on September 22, 1934 in New Oxford, Pennsylvania. She was retired from Montgomery County Public Schools. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew Adam and Twylah Dellinger Lahman; her husband, Ralph Wilson Reed; and her brother, Andy "Sonny" Lahman. She is survived by her daughters, Kathy Jo Reed Bell and Debra Reed; grandchildren, Andrew Bell, Hannah Bell Price and husband Tyler, Matthew Bales and fiancé Hannah Mason, and Timothy Bell; great-grandchildren, Henry and Reed Price; brothers and their families, Bob (Pat) Lahman, John (Susan) Lahman, and Jim (Louise) Lahman, all of Pennsylvania; and special family member, Steve Bell. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Krontje Health Care Center especially those that helped on the Cove Hall and to Carilion Hospice and Nicole Thompson. The family requests that absolutely no flowers be sent and memorial contributions be made to St. Judes 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or The Christiansburg Rescue Squad, PO Box 176, Christiansburg, VA 24068. A private graveside service will be conducted at Sunset Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.hornefuneralservice.com.
