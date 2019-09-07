REED Mary Katherine January 2, 1943 September 5, 2019 Mary Katherine (Kathy) Reed, 76, of Second Creek, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Beckley ARH Hospital, Beckley, W.Va., following a long illness. Born January 2, 1943 at Second Creek, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Paul W. and Flora Reed Nicholes. Kathy was retired from the Roanoke County School system in Roanoke, Va., with over 20 years of service. She was a 66-year member of the Bruffey Memorial United Methodist Church at Hollywood, W.Va. She loved her family dearly, and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by an infant son, Robert Paul Reed; one sister, Jean Ellis. Survivors include her loving husband of 59 years, Joe Reed of Second Creek, W.Va.; two sons, Phil Reed and wife Ronna of Crawley, W.Va. and Daniel Reed of Ronceverte, W.Va.; two sisters, Shirley Bruce of Hampton, Va., and Sharon Trent and husband Don of Second Creek, W.Va.; one granddaughter, Alyssa Harders and husband Michael of Roanoke, Va.; one great-grandchild, Tatum Harders of Roanoke, Va. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the Groves-Mann Funeral Home Chapel in Union, W.Va. with Pastor Don Trent officiating. Burial will follow in New Lebanon Cemetery at Pickaway, WV. Friends may call Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 2 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home. The Family requests memorial donations be made in memory of Kathy to the Bruffey Memorial United Methodist Church at Hollywood, WV. Those wishing to send online condolences or sign the online guestbook may do so by visiting www.groves-mann.com Arrangements by Groves-Mann Funeral Home, Union, W.Va.

