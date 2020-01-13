January 11, 2020 Marlene Kay Moore Reed of Roanoke, Va., died on Saturday, January 11, 2020. She was born in Billings, Mont., the daughter of the late John and Frances Moore. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her former husband, John "Tom" Reed. Marlene attended Campbellsville University and Virginia Western Community College and was a member of Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church. She held office on the boards of Legion of Mary, League of Women Voters and Foster Care Review. Marlene worked to eradicate illiteracy and volunteered in Kentucky and Virginia libraries. She is survived by her children, Robin and Teresa Reed of Fincastle, Va., Wendy and Steve Riggs of Olney, Mont., and Russell and Mary Jane Reed of Lexington, Ky.; sister, Molly Binkerd of Hamilton, Mont.; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and close friend, Yola Lambert. The family would like to thank the entire staff of Friendship Assisted Living and Friendship North, Dr. Willis, Dr. Malinchak and Good Samaritan Hospice for their kindness and comforting care. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
REED, Marlene Kay Moore
