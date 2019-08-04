April 30, 1931 July 31, 2019 Lester Galen Reed, 88, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Alvah Reed; and a son, Galen Lester Reed. Lester was faithful to his family and church, becoming a deacon at the age of 22. He served the Virlina District in the Church of the Brethren in many areas including 33 years as Pastor of Lighthouse COB, Virlina Disaster Relief, Pilgrimage, and in various roles at Camp Bethel. He also served in the SWVA Emmaus Organization, in leadership in Emmaus, Kairos Prison Ministry, and Chrysalis. Lester also did mission work in India. He enjoyed Barbershop singing for several years, camping and going to the beach with his family. Known to most as "Papa Les," he lived boldly for Christ, he took up his towel and served. He has arrived in the place prepared for him that place in glory he's waited for so long. Lester is survived by the love of his life of 67 years, Joyce Woodson Reed; and his children, Michael Reed, Annette Scott (David), Laura Johnson (Elmer), and Renee Reed (Chuck Abbott); and grandchildren, Kelsey Reed (Kisha), Lynea Perkins (Kevin), Trey and Jessi Reed, Leslie Lawson (Steven), Nicole Scott, Emma Sala, Alex Abbott, and Jennifer Brackett. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Gunnar and Grayden Lawson, Lexi and Carter Perkins, Riley Reed, Eilise and Reagan Ritchie. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lighthouse Church of the Brethren, 7780 Willowbranch Road, Boones Mill, VA 24179. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.