December 19, 1930 March 22, 2020 Leona Kirkner Reed, age 89, of Christiansburg, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at her home. She was born in Pilot, Va. on December 19, 1930, to the late Harry and Mary Ratcliff Kirkner. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Ord Reed; second husband, Clifford Lovern; son, Gerald Reed; daughter, Sarah Reed; brothers, Harvey, Hanford, Harry Jr., Robert; sisters, Katherine, Billye, Margaret and Virginia. She was a foster mother to many children, and took care of other ill family members including her parents and her husband, Ord. Mrs. Reed was well known for her beautiful cakes from D.C. to Florida for more than 40 years. She was very active in her church and loved to cook. Leona had a feisty personality, laughed easily, and loved unconditionally. She is survived by her daughters, Wanda Gardner, Melinda Simpkins, Kimberly Barefoot and husband, Jeff; sons, Stephen Reed and wife, Rita, Edward Reed, Michael Reed; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren. The family would like to give special thanks to her granddaughter caregivers, Kellie and Stephanie, and Good Samaritan Hospice. Graveside services will be conducted on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Sunset Cemetery with grandson, Jared Gardner, the Rev. Danny Collins, and the Rev. Neal Turner officiating. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Alzheimers Association or Good Samaritan Hospice. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

To plant a tree in memory of Leona Reed as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.