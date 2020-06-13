Reed, Larry E. May 14, 1940- June 10, 2020 Larry E. Reed, formerly of Vinton, Virginia, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy. Entombment will be private at Sherwood Memorial Park Arrangements by Jewell-Rittman Family Funeral Home Columbus, Indiana. Please sign the online guestbook via the funeral home website: www.jewellrittman.com.

