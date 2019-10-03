September 30, 2019 Kenneth McCoy (Smiley) Reed, 83, of Christiansburg, Va., passed away peacefully on Monday, September 30, 2019. He was preceeded in death by his parents, Noah and Danie Reed and sister, Nelda Sowers. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Wilma Cox Reed. Also surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Kevin Miller of Roanoke, Va; two grandchildren, Justin (Lindsey) and Lauren Miller; great-granddaughter, Kylie Miller. Also surviving are two sisters; Thannah (Harry) Radford and Nila Reed; brother-in-law Joe Sowers; brother-in-law and sister-in law, Joe (Eunice) Cox. Kenneth was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a faithful member of The Christiansburg Church of the Brethren. Kenneth (Smiley) retired from Alliant Tech Systems. Arrangements are being handled by Horne Funeral Service. Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m. at The Christiansburg Church of the Brethren followed by a celebration of his life at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019. The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to The Christiansburg Church of the Brethren.

