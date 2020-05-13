May 11, 2020 Elizabeth "Louise" Reed, age 84, of Blacksburg, died on Monday, May 11, 2020. She was born in Newport, Va. on November 20, 1935, to the late Clyde Milton and Nannie Mae Cooper Dowdy. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Lewis Dowdy. She is survived by husband, William "Bill" Reed; four sons, Gene Reed (Linda), Leonard Reed, David Reed, Allen Reed (Regina); grandchildren, Joe Reed, Tracy Gorveatte, Kay Kingrea, Leonard "Pee Wee" Reed, Sherry Connors and Peggy Harrison; numerous great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews; special niece, Carlie Cooper; and aunt, Maryann Jones McGuire. A private graveside service will be held, with a memorial service planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your charity or church of choice. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

