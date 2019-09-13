REED Carsel Denver March 12, 1932 September 9, 2019 Carsel Denver Reed, 87, of Southport, N.C., formerly of Riner, Va., graduated to his heavenly home Monday, September 9, 2019. Denver was a skilled carpenter, the best dad ever, and a loving husband. He honorably served in the Korean War. He was preceded in death by his parents Bubby J. and Mae Dulaney Reed; brothers Carville "Buck", Delmus, Benny; sisters Opal Dudley, Orpha Lawrence, Basil Hancock, Beulah Carden; wife and love of his life Margaret Hall Reed; and great-granddaughter Sidney Shepheard. Left to cherish his memory is wife, Patricia Hudson Reed; sons, Basil (Kim), Gary (Phyllis), Joseph (Debbie); daughter, Barbara Phillips (John); grandchildren, Benji (Becky), Jonathan, D.J. (Wanda), Brock, Kristin (Ryan), and Taylor Reed, Daniel (Laura) Barnett, Amanda (Scott) Shepheard; and 14 great- grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019, 11 a.m., at Seneca Baptist Church, Elliston, Va., with the Rev. Pete Flinchum officiating. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. prior to the service. A private graveside service will be held at a later time.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.