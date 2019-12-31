December 29, 2019 Audrey Nelson Reed, 90, of Christiansburg, passed away on December 29, 2019. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Ellen Akers Reed; parents, Elbert L. and Susan Lawson Reed; brothers, Jimmy Reed, and Elbert L. Reed Jr. (June); sister, Fairy Reed Akers; and great-grandson, Travis Clark. Audrey is survived by his daughters, Audrey Reed and Clyde Walters, and Deborah Reed and Donald Cox; grandchildren, Elizabeth Quick (Chip), Brian Walker (Leigh), James Cox (Lindy), Robert Walker (Julie), Adam Walker (Cynthia), Teresa Stover (Leo), and Amanda Walker; 19 great-grandchildren; and brother, David Reed. He is also survived by special niece, Conchita Robinson, many more nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Emma Lou Reed and Betty Akers Reed; special friend, Nellie Clark; as well as friend and caregiver, Shelby Mahaffey. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at New Hope Church of God. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Church, with Pastor T. Michael Bond officiating. Interment will follow in the New Dublin Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Reed, Audrey Nelson
Service information
Jan 1
Visitation
Wednesday, January 1, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
New Hope Church of God
1404 Mud Pike
Christiansburg, VA 24073
Jan 2
Funeral Service
Thursday, January 2, 2020
11:00AM
New Hope Church of God
1404 Mud Pike
Christiansburg, VA 24073
