January 4, 2020 John Francis Ree, 95, of Roanoke, Va., and Myrtle Beach, S.C., passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, January 4, 2020. He served his country in the United States Army during World War II and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel from the United States Air Force Reserves. John served as Vice President of Mundet-Hermetite. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy, and daughter, Susan Ree. John is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Thomas Gaul; two grandchildren, Thomas and Brianne Gaul; great-grandson, Nathan Meier; and half/stepsister, Christina Pachuta. A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. Interment will follow at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
