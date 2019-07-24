July 19, 2019 Betty Carolyn Recer, most recently of Roanoke, Va., and formerly a long-time resident of Mandeville, La., passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019. She was 89 years old and the last of 11 siblings. Betty is fondly remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, expert bridge player, gourmet cook, and generous friend. She was a graduate of Texas Tech University, where she met her husband, and was employed as a school teacher in West Texas. Betty is survived by her husband of over 66 years, Ervin Recer; her children, Karen Higgins (Mark), and Gregg Recer (Catherine Graichen); her grandchildren, Megan, Rachel, and Bryce; many nieces and nephews; and numerous other family and friends. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel in Roanoke, Va., with Pastor David Derrow officiating. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.