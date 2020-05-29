May 27, 2020 Jay Nicholas Reason, 48, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. He was born in England to the late Nicholas and Dorothy Holliday. Jay was a member of Christ Episcopal Church. He enjoyed drawing, travelling, reading and loved spending time with his children and his animals. Jay is survived by his daughters, Emilie Raczynski and Jamie Raczynski; and brother, Alex Holliday. In addition to his parents, He was preceded in death by his brother, Simon Holliday. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Christ Episcopal Church in Roanoke. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Angels of Assisi. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

