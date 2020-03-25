Reas Carolyn Jean Woodworth July 10, 1932 March 13, 2020 Carolyn Jean Woodworth Reas, age 87, passed peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020, in Hardy, Va. Born in Geneva, Ohio, on July 10, 1932, the daughter of the late Herald and Elsie (Maurice) Woodworth. A graduate of Saint Luke's Hospital School of Nursing, Carolyn practiced nursing several years including a year at the Alaska Native Service Hospital in Anchorage. Carolyn married Stanley Richard Reas (d.2016) of Roanoke, Va., in 1957. She served as the president of the Roanoke Valley Junior Women's Club, she led Girl Scouts, she led children's and handbell choirs at Colonial Presbyterian Church and she was active in Roanoke Valley Republican Women's Club. In 1986, she and Stan moved to Moneta. She directed the handbell choirs at Bethlehem United Methodist, accompanied various ensembles, and sang with The Noteables. She was a member of the Moneta Garden Club and a Master Gardener with Virginia Cooperative Extension. Carolyn is survived by her son, Doug Reas, of Reston, Va.; her daughters, Nancy Reas Brown (Steve) of Niger, West Africa, and Allison Reas Dod (Tom) of Durham, N.C.; and five grandchildren, Bryce Brown, Joel Brown, Daniel Dod, Benjamin Dod and Sam Dod. Memorial service to be held at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Moneta, date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Alzheimer's Association of America or Blue Ridge Women's Center, 5034 Williamson Rd. NW Roanoke VA 24012, in memory of Carolyn. Condolences may be sent to 11794 Bayfield CT / Reston, VA 20194. Arrangements are by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, Rocky Mount.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Southwest Virginia sees first COVID-19 case
-
Virginia ABC allowing all restaurants with ABC-on licenses to sell wine and beer to go
-
219 in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19; state reports third death
-
Virginia Tech calls off May graduation ceremony, prepares for return to campus of about 1,000 students
-
154 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, an increase of 40 since Friday
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.