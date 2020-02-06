February 3, 2020 Carol Jean Rearick, 79, of Roanoke, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 3, 2020. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Olga Bredenburg; brother, Carl Bredenburg; sisters, Rosemary and Shirley; husband, Ronald Roy Rearick; children, Robert, Pamela, and Steven Rearick. She is survived by daughter, Kathalene Hairston (Ronnie); grandchildren, Melissa, Heather, Myia, and Wesley; great-grandchildren, Zyria and Myleta. The family would like to thank the staff of Good Samaritan Hospice and Salem Health and Rehab for their care of Carol. Services will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Sherril Michael officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services. Interment will follow services at Daleville Cemetery. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. (540)366-0707.
