March 11, 2020 Sharon Catherine Ray, 69, of Roanoke, passed away on March 11, 2020. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Serenity Funeral Home. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service

