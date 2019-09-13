February 25, 1922 September 12, 2019 Lorine Humphries Rawlings, 97, of Radford, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Pentecostal Conference Cemetery in Dublin. The Rawlings family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

