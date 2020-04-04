April 1, 2020 Stephanie Wise Ratliff, 50, of Salem, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. A native of Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Winfred Paul Wise and Nancy Mae Vandyke Wise, who survives; and the wife of Rodney Lewis Ratliff, who survives. Stephanie was a member of Ghent Grace Brethren Church. She was a majorette in the Salem High School band and a baton twirler. Stephanie had a passion for beauty pageants and was Miss Salem Fair in 1989 and Miss Smith Mountain Lake in 1991. She loved watching Nic play football and Victoria cheer. Stephanie enjoyed movies, television, and reading books. In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by three children, Benjamin Paul Ratliff, Nicholas London Ratliff, and Victoria Scarlett Ratliff; a sister, Venetia Wise; and a nephew, Matthew Murphy. In light of the recent restrictions due to the Coronavirus, the family will have a private graveside service at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family encourages online condolences to be made at www.lotzfuneralhomesalem.com.

