April 1, 2020 Stephanie Wise Ratliff, 50, of Salem, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. A native of Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Winfred Paul Wise and Nancy Mae Vandyke Wise, who survives; and the wife of Rodney Lewis Ratliff, who survives. Stephanie was a member of Ghent Grace Brethren Church. She was a majorette in the Salem High School band and a baton twirler. Stephanie had a passion for beauty pageants and was Miss Salem Fair in 1989 and Miss Smith Mountain Lake in 1991. She loved watching Nic play football and Victoria cheer. Stephanie enjoyed movies, television, and reading books. In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by three children, Benjamin Paul Ratliff, Nicholas London Ratliff, and Victoria Scarlett Ratliff; a sister, Venetia Wise; and a nephew, Matthew Murphy. In light of the recent restrictions due to the Coronavirus, the family will have a private graveside service at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family encourages online condolences to be made at www.lotzfuneralhomesalem.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.